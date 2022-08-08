Seascape Capital Management Sells 96 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Seascape Capital Management decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.23.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

ORLY traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $710.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $650.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $659.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,094 shares of company stock worth $6,384,893. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

