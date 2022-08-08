Sentinel (DVPN) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $9.86 million and approximately $399,145.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 244.8% against the dollar and now trades at $503.24 or 0.02105202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,902.37 or 0.99990000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,438,024,317 coins and its circulating supply is 10,690,425,612 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

