Sepio Capital LP Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,000. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,686 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,819,000 after buying an additional 1,608,872 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 443.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 547,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,000,000 after buying an additional 446,489 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,878,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,289,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.17. 56,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,127,541. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.