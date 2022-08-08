Sepio Capital LP Grows Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.62% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at $493,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 27,777.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 356.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 75,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,401. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.