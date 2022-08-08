Sepio Capital LP Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Target accounts for 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Target were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE TGT traded up $4.46 on Monday, hitting $170.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.90 and its 200 day moving average is $192.60. The firm has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.08.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

