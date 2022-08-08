Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in SEI Investments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,030,000 after buying an additional 35,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,418,000 after purchasing an additional 141,772 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,387,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 14.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,139,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,599,000 after purchasing an additional 143,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.17. 1,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.