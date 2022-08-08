Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SYY traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,255. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.34. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

