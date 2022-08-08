Sepio Capital LP Sells 353 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,723. The company has a market capitalization of $173.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

