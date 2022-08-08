Sepio Capital LP Sells 57,561 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,561 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.30. 130,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,453,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.