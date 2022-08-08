Sepio Capital LP Sells 723 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.89. The stock had a trading volume of 43,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.53. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.