Sepio Capital LP Sells 839 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $16.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $630.59. 14,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $598.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $697.85.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

