Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,998. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

