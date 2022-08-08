Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Makes New $872,000 Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $50.13. 755,989 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

