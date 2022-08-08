Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Takes $4.15 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 128,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 2.0% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,699 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,398,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,994,000 after acquiring an additional 606,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 677,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 499,419 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 827,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,911,000 after acquiring an additional 411,324 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.99. 19,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,813. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

