Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,134.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.02) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.49) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($31.26) to GBX 2,779 ($34.05) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $51.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Shell has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.70.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

