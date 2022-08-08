Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €78.00 ($80.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($128.87) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($128.87) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($175.26) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($150.52) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe Trading Down 10.4 %

SAE opened at €87.76 ($90.47) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €65.28 ($67.30) and a 52 week high of €165.70 ($170.82). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €88.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.