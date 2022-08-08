Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Acquires 6,264 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,294,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $199.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.