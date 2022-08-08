Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys 393 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of BCE by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $49.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 114.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

