Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $254,799,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.39 on Monday, hitting $438.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $205.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

