Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.0% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.35.

Shares of QCOM opened at $150.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $169.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

