Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,970. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

