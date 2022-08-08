Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $913,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.32 on Monday, hitting $274.51. 2,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.37.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 94.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.69.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

