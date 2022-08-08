Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.13.

NYSE TT traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

