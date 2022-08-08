Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker accounts for 1.8% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
