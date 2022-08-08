Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker accounts for 1.8% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,138. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.