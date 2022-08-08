Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 683,290 shares.The stock last traded at $30.56 and had previously closed at $30.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWIR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Sierra Wireless Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.34 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 522,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 36.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,770,000 after buying an additional 466,126 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $6,241,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 273.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 463,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

