Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($97.94) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($113.40) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($92.78) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($82.47) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Siltronic Price Performance

Siltronic stock opened at €78.60 ($81.03) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.82. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($54.64) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($157.94).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

