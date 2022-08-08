SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SITM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Price Performance

SITM opened at $140.06 on Thursday. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $129.44 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.68 and a 200-day moving average of $191.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total value of $953,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,008,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total transaction of $953,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,300 shares in the company, valued at $116,008,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $394,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,924 shares of company stock worth $4,132,098. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SiTime by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in SiTime by 4.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in SiTime by 4.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.