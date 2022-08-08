Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GH. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Guardant Health by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 133,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 91,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 87.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. Citigroup cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global lowered Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

