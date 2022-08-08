Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Acquires Shares of 35,000 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. Medtronic comprises about 1.6% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

MDT opened at $93.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

