Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Acquires Shares of 57,020 Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned 0.06% of Surgery Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $503,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 26,380 shares of company stock worth $1,053,599 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Surgery Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

SGRY stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.