Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International comprises about 2.3% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $224.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.37 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.64.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

