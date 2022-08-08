Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Moderna by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,492,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Moderna by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Moderna by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 3.0 %

MRNA stock opened at $181.23 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,679,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,467,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,466,439.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $1,679,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,467,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,466,439.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,934,364.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 606,029 shares of company stock valued at $91,997,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

