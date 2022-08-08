Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises 2.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $113.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

