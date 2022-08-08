Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Purchases 40,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for 3.7% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,171,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,357,000 after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 42,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 90,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 473,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 71,321 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $40.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $202,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,382,173. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

