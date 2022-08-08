SkinCoin (SKIN) Hits Market Cap of $53,118.85

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $53,118.85 and approximately $20,730.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SkinCoin

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org.

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

