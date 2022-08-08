smARTOFGIVING (AOG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16,647.00

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a total market capitalization of $27.47 million and $16,647.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001555 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 254.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.28 or 0.02163995 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014431 BTC.
smARTOFGIVING Profile
smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading
