Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $32,356.66 and $625.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 205.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.39 or 0.01844211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.