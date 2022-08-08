Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $32,356.66 and $625.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 205.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.39 or 0.01844211 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014702 BTC.
Smaugs NFT Profile
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
