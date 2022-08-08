Smoothy Achieves Market Cap of $82,873.22 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $82,873.22 and approximately $231,633.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 237.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.46 or 0.02025226 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00014609 BTC.
Smoothy Profile
Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.
Smoothy Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.