Smoothy Achieves Market Cap of $82,873.22 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $82,873.22 and approximately $231,633.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000073 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 237.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.46 or 0.02025226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.