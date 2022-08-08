Snowball (SNOB) Price Tops $0.0658 on Top Exchanges

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Snowball has a total market cap of $337,702.02 and $806.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Snowball has traded up 32.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 272.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.21 or 0.02227991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,721,685 coins and its circulating supply is 5,128,902 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars.

