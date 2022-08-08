Soda Coin (SOC) Trading 18.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Soda Coin (SOC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Soda Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Soda Coin has a market cap of $12.82 million and $766,031.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,130.48 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00132346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00035619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00067816 BTC.

Soda Coin is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng. Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable.

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

