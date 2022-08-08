SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.32.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $315.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.35. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.86 and a 12-month high of $389.71.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,613 shares of company stock worth $3,007,896. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

