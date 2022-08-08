SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $419.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $373.00 to $419.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $314.58. 27,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,997. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.45 and its 200-day moving average is $280.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,896 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

