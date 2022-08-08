Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) were down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 326,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,868,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.