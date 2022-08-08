Spectrum Asset Management Inc. Makes New $9.08 Million Investment in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 723,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,083,000. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust makes up approximately 5.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTZ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. 347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,309. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

