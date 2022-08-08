Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

SR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sidoti cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Spire by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.