Splintershards (SPS) Price Hits $0.0816

Splintershards (SPS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $64.50 million and $838,276.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000261 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00078171 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001281 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 891,765,479 coins and its circulating supply is 790,047,468 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

