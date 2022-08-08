Spore (SPORE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Spore (SPORE) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Spore coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spore has traded 49.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spore has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $6,569.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,130.48 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00132346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00035619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00067816 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore (CRYPTO:SPORE) is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject.

Buying and Selling Spore

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

