SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 324.29 ($3.97).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.29) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.25) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.68) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, July 11th.

SSP Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 253.26 ($3.10) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 205.20 ($2.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 340.80 ($4.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -16.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 247.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SSP Group Company Profile

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney purchased 630,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,606,500 ($1,968,508.76).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

