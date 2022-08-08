Stake DAO Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (SDT)

Stake DAO (SDT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Stake DAO has a total market capitalization of $473,148.65 and approximately $103,977.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stake DAO has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stake DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00122997 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00023541 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00279219 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00037647 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Stake DAO

Stake DAO (CRYPTO:SDT) uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ.

Stake DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

