STASIS EURO (EURS) Achieves Market Cap of $126.09 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00004380 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $126.09 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00132071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00035621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067376 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

